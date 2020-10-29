|
|
|
BONE David Michael
'Dave' Private funeral service to take place at 11:00a.m. tomorrow,
Friday 30th October 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance
will be by invitation only.
Live webcast will, however,
be available using the following
login: Website:
https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Pewu7441
Password: 164976
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Dave's memory
Kent, Surrey & Sussex
Air Ambulance Trust via
https://davidbone.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 29, 2020