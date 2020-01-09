Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Grossman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Grossman

Notice Condolences

David Grossman Notice
GROSSMAN David Benjamin Passed away on 24th December 2019,
aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of the late Pam, father to Martin and Carol and grandfather to Matthew, Joseph and Dylan,
he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to take place at 10.30 a.m.
on Monday 20th January at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but donations may be made in David's memory to Cancer Research UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -