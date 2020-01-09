|
|
|
GROSSMAN David Benjamin Passed away on 24th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pam, father to Martin and Carol and grandfather to Matthew, Joseph and Dylan,
he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place at 10.30 a.m.
on Monday 20th January at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in David's memory to Cancer Research UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020