David Hedger Notice
Hedger David Reginald
Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 11th March 2020, aged 90.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.


Date of Thanksgiving service at
West Worthing Baptist Church to be confirmed.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in David's memory to the British Heart Foundation via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
