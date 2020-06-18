Home

Hill David Christopher Passed away peacefully at home on
June 6th 2020, aged 73 years.

Much loved and sadly missed by his wife Jacquie,
his daughter Maria, his son Gary and grandson
Jordan and all his family and many friends

Funeral service (by invitation only) to take place at 1.00.p.m on Tuesday June 30th at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing.
BN14 8HU.

Flowers or if desired donations for
St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd.
Tel 753232 or donations can be made online
at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on June 18, 2020
