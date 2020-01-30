Home

JOHN David Unexpectedly but peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on 18th January 2020, aged 88 years.
Formerly of Steyning, Southwick and Worthing.
Husband of Yvonne, dad to Robert and Tony,
step-father to Corinna, Geraldine, Sean and Liam,
and grandfather to many.

Funeral service at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham
on Tuesday 11th February at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but any donations in his memory for Meningitis Now may be sent
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Ave,
Shoreham. BN43 6PE. Tel 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
