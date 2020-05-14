|
Keogh David John Passed away on 26th April 2020 at
North Hampshire Hospital, aged 77 years.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Private funeral service at
West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham
on Tuesday 12th May 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired
for Guide Dogs and Hampshire Hospitals Charity
(to benefit the Cardiac Unit Basingstoke Hospital)
may be made via David's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o
West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House,
44 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1LA.
Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020