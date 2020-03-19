|
|
|
LAKER David George Passed away peacefully at home on
2nd March, aged 90 years.
Loving husband to Marina, Dad to Phyllis and Michael, Grandad to Lisa, Michelle and Michael
and Great Grandad to 7.
He will be deeply missed by all.
Always in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at 4.00 p.m.
on 26th March 2020 in the Muntham Chapel,
Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road, Findon,
West Sussex BN14 0RG
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in David's memory to the
British Heart Foundation c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea,
BN43 6PE, Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020