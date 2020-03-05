|
|
|
LEE David
Passed away peacefully,
in Worthing Hospital on the 18th February 2020,
aged 63.
A much loved husband of Makku, father of Emma
and Suzie, grandfather, brother and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday 11th March 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations,
if desired, can be sent in David's memory to
St. Barnabas House via https://david-lee1.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020