|
|
|
Father David Rea Aged 82, died on 17th March 2020
at Worthing General Hospital.
Father David was ordained in 1961 and was
the parish priest of Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea serving the Catholic Parish of East Preston with Angmering for the last 23 years.
The Funeral Mass was celebrated
by Bishop Richard Moth on
Tuesday 31st March at 12 noon at
St Mary of the Angels in Worthing.
A celebration of Father David's
life will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired in Father David's memory
for Chestnut Tree House Childrens Hospice
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road,
Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone 01903 730666
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020