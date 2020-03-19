|
|
|
SKINNER David William Former Assistant Treasurer W.B.C
Passed peacefully away on
Wednesday 11th March 2020
at the Beeches Nursing Home.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral to be held on Friday 3rd April
at 1.20 p.m. at Worthing Crematorium.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be sent c/o
Tribes, 259 Goring Road,
Goring By Sea, West Sussex, BN12 4PA,
in aid of the British Lung Foundation
or St. Barnabas House.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020