Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wells

Notice Condolences

David Wells Notice
Wells David Charles Peacefully on 20th February at
Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton,
aged 69 years.

David was much loved and
will be very sadly missed by his loving
family and everyone who knew him.

His funeral service is to be held at
HD Tribe Chapel, Broadwater on
Wednesday 18th March at 2pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David can be made
to Cancer United and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane,
Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -