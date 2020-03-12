|
|
|
Wells David Charles Peacefully on 20th February at
Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton,
aged 69 years.
David was much loved and
will be very sadly missed by his loving
family and everyone who knew him.
His funeral service is to be held at
HD Tribe Chapel, Broadwater on
Wednesday 18th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David can be made
to Cancer United and may be sent c/o
HD Tribe Ltd, 63 Sea Lane,
Rustington, BN16 2RQ.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020