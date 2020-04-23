Home

David Wickings Notice
Wickings David John On 16th April 2020,
peacefully after a long illness bravely borne
in a Worthing Nursing Home, aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Gillian
and dad to Gail, Christopher and Tracy,
grandad to Paul, Joe, Michael and Rebecca,
he will be very sadly missed.

Private cremation to take place on
May 1st with a celebration of his life
to be held later in the year.

Donations if desired can be sent to
Cancer Research UK c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel 01903 234516.
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
