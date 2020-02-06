|
|
|
RAMSDEN Deirdre Martina Passed away peacefully on
20th January, aged 87 years.
A dear mum, grandmother,
great grandmother and friend,
she will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.
Much loved wife of the late David
Gone off sailing together, once again,
with fair winds and following seas.
Funeral service to take place at 2.00p.m.
on Monday 17th February 2020 at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
To reflect Deirdre's love of life, please do wear smart casual dress or bright colours if you wish.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Deirdre's
Memory to the RNLI (Shoreham Lifeboat) c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue,
Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 6, 2020