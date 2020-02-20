Home

Moncrieff Denis Anderson Sadly passed away on 4th February, aged 89 years.
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.

Forever in our hearts.

Service to take place at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel on Tuesday 25th February at 1.20pm.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired
to St Barnabas House may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge,
Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX.
Telephone: 01903 730666 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
