|
|
|
White Denis
Peacefully at home on January 9th 2020,
aged 86.
Devoted husband of Enid. Loving father of Christopher, Stephen, Deborah & Philip, and a wonderful father-in-law. The best Grandad and Great Grandad.
Forever in our hearts.
Deputy headmaster at Boundstone School 1970-1973.
Funeral service will take place at
St. James the Less Church, Manor Road, North Lancing on Wednesday, January 29th at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, if desired donations for
St. Barnabas House may be sent c/o
H.D.Tribe Ltd West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel 01903 753232
or made online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 23, 2020