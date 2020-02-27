|
Stenning Derek
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family
on the 16th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband to the late Camellia,
father to Simon and Sharon,
grandad to Aeron, Shanley, Nakita, Luke and Ezra and devoted papa to Orion, Aries and Clementine.
He will always be in our hearts.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020