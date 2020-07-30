|
|
|
COURT Diana Elizabeth On 18th July 2020 following a short illness.
Beloved wife of Graham, loving Mummy to Melissa and Louise, and devoted bubba to Oliver, Felix and Caspar.
A friend to so many, she was loved by all who knew her and will be very much missed.
Private family funeral to follow.
No flowers please, but if desired donations may be sent for WaterAid c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 6PE Tel: 01273 452169
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 30, 2020