HORNER Diana Christine On February 29th 2020
peacefully at St. Barnabas House,
surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Aged 78 years.

Now reunited with her late husband George.
Dearly loved Mother to Peter and partner Sue,
and Sarah and partner Richard.

Funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon
on Friday March 20th
(Muntham Chapel) at 3.20.p.m.

A special Thank You to the Wonderful staff at
St. Barnabas House for the care received.

Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired may be made payable to
St Barnabas House c/o

H.D. Tribe Ltd.
West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE.
Tel: 01903 753232
or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
