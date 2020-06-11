|
|
|
Ashby Diane
(nee Martin) Sadly passed away peacefully at
Sussex Down Care Home on the 30th May 2020
aged 80 years.
Diane was a beloved wife of the late John Ashby a much-loved mum to Susan, Nicola, Dawn and Martin, mother-in-law to Caroline, Paul, Guy and Rob, a devoted grandmother (Nana) and great grandmother, sister to Yvonne and Paul, sister-in-law Gill, Valma and Mick, Auntie and a loyal friend.
Mum was always there when you needed her
full of fun and laughter and will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Diane and John moved to the village Upper Beeding in 1978, where they opened and ran a local DIY shop "J D Ashby & Son" in Hyde Square and were well known
and loved for always being open.
A private family service will take place at
Woodvale Brighton on Friday 12th June 2020, family flowers only but donations to The Royal British Legion via Chalcrafts Funeral Directors, Steyning, would be very much appreciated.
A celebration of Diane's life will take place at a later date when family and friends are all welcome.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020