Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
12:00
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominic Marriott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominic Marriott

Notice Condolences

Dominic Marriott Notice
Marriott Dominic Stuart It is with great sadness that we announce
the death of Dominic, aged 51.

Dearly loved husband of Corazon and father to Cyrus.
Son of Paula and the late Nicholas.
Much loved brother of Justine
and his twin brother Giles.

The funeral service will be held on
Monday 24th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be
made to the Huntington's Disease Association and
would be appreciated online via Just Giving.

All other enquiries c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing.
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -