Marriott Dominic Stuart It is with great sadness that we announce
the death of Dominic, aged 51.
Dearly loved husband of Corazon and father to Cyrus.
Son of Paula and the late Nicholas.
Much loved brother of Justine
and his twin brother Giles.
The funeral service will be held on
Monday 24th August at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, can be
made to the Huntington's Disease Association and
would be appreciated online via Just Giving.
All other enquiries c/o
Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing.
Tel: 01903 200835
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020