Donald Evans Notice
EVANS Donald
'Don'
Passed away suddenly in Worthing Hospital
on the 1st February 2020, aged 82,
surrounded by his family.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends,
especially his wife Pam,
daughters Donna & Emma and
grandchildren James, Lauren & Milly.

A celebration of Don's life will take place at 3.40
on his birthday, Thursday 20th February 2020
at Worthing Crematorium.

Please wear bright colours.

No flowers by request but donations in
Don's memory can be sent to Parkinson's UK
via https://donald-evans.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
