SKILTON Doreen Lilian Passed away peacefully in Haviland House
on the 11th March 2020, aged 84.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 30th March 2020 at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Doreen's memory to Guild Care c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing,
BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 19, 2020