TURNER Doreen Jessie Peacefully on 30th December at her home in Rustington.
Aged 88 years.
She was much loved and will be
very sadly missed by all her
Loving family and everyone who knew her.
Her funeral service is to be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 2.40pm.
No flowers please. Donations in memory of Doreen
can be made to The British Heart Foundation
and may be sent c/o HD Tribe Ltd
63 Sea Lane, Rustington, BN16 2RQ
or via their website.
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020