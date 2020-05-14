Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stanbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Stanbrook

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Stanbrook Notice
STANBROOK Dorothy Edith Passed away peacefully
on 3rd May 2020, aged 102.

Much loved mother, mother-in-law,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Doris will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Private funeral service due to current restrictions but a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.

Doris's family would like to thank all the staff at
Wellington Grange for the wonderful care
they gave to her.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, in memory of Doris can be made to
The Gurkha Welfare Trust via
https://dorothystanbrook.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -