STANBROOK Dorothy Edith Passed away peacefully
on 3rd May 2020, aged 102.
Much loved mother, mother-in-law,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Doris will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service due to current restrictions but a Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.
Doris's family would like to thank all the staff at
Wellington Grange for the wonderful care
they gave to her.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, in memory of Doris can be made to
The Gurkha Welfare Trust via
https://dorothystanbrook.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020