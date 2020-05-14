|
GRAHAM Douglas Passed away peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 27th April 2020 aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Heather, dear father to Nigel,
Allistair and Paul, and a much loved grandfather.
Private family funeral service at the
H. D. Tribe Chapel Broadwater on Friday 15th May.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations in his memory for
'SendaCow' may be sent to
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU. Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 14, 2020