Douglas Morris

Douglas Morris Notice
MORRIS Douglas
(Doug) Peacefully at St. Barnabas House
on the 19th April 2020.

Now reunited with his loving wife Heather,
much loved father of Adam and Sonia.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.

There will be a private family funeral service,
but a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Doug's memory to St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
