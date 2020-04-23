|
HAZELGROVE Edith Passed away in Green Willow Care Home
on the 6th April 2020, aged 88.
A much loved wife, mum,
grandmother and great-grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service. Donations, if desired,
can be sent in Edith's memory to
The Friends of Clapham and Patching Churches via https://edithhazelgrove.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 23, 2020