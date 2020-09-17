Home

Edna Newnham

Edna Newnham Notice
Newnham Edna Margaret Passed away peacefully in her sleep
at home on 5th September 2020
aged 91 years.

Edna was a true London character,
who will be missed by so many.
Edna touched many people since moving to Worthing,
who have some wonderful memories of her.

If you would like to attend the funeral,
as numbers are limited for the service
please contact her daughter Lesleigh
on 07850 433 711.
Donations if desired to
PAWS Animal Sanctuary, please
send direct to Squirrels Cottage,
15 The Oval, Findon Village,
West Sussex BN14 0TN
Tel 01903 872734.

Should you have any further queries
please contact Co-op Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road,
Worthing,
BN12 4AJ
Tel: 01903 503536.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
