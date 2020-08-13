Home

PUGH Edward Christopher Passed away peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital, Chichester, on 28th July 2020, aged 98 years.


He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m.
on Friday 21st August 2020,
at St. Andrew's Church, Tarring.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Edward's memory to Cancer Research UK via https://edwardpugh.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 13, 2020
