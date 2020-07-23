|
|
|
Joyce Edwin John 'Ted'
On July 9th, 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Janet and a much
loved father to James, he will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held on
Monday 3rd August at the H. D. Tribe Chapel,
Broadwater at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to the
RNLI (Littlehampton) c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel. 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020