Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Barnes

Notice Condolences

Eileen Barnes Notice
BARNES Eileen Ruth
(née Geering) Widow of the late Allen,
formerly of Woodmancote, Henfield,
died peacefully at home
on 16 March 2020, aged 103.

Greatly loved and sadly mourned by her daughters, Joanna and Susanna, sons-in-law Martin and Daniel, and grandchildren, Alexander, Harriet and Francesca.

Private virtual funeral. Memorial celebration of her life at a later date. Donations to Cavell Nurses Trust https://www.cavellnursestrust.org/donate-now (fund helping nurses during coronavirus crisis)
or London's Air Ambulance Charity (https://www.londonsairambulance.org.uk).
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -