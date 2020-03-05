|
|
|
McEntegart
Eileen Rose In Loving Memory of
Eileen Rose McEntegart
Wife. Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother.
Great Great Grandmother
Passed away peacefully on the
23rd February
in Worthing Hospital,
Eileen will be sadly missed
Funeral will be at Findon Crematorium,
all are welcome on the
20 March 2020 at 12 noon
Family flowers only,
any donations in support of the
Renal Department Worthing Hospital c/o
Rounce Funeral Services
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, West Sussex BN13 2EL.
Telephone 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 5, 2020