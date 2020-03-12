|
|
|
McEntegart
Eileen Rose In Loving Memory of
Eileen Rose McEntegart.
Loving Wife of Patrick McEntegart.
Loving Sister to Pat, Maureen, Sheila, Myra and Ken.
Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother,
Great Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Passed away peacefully on the 23rd February in Worthing Hospital.
Funeral will be at Findon Crematorium, all are welcome on the 20th March 2020 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, any donations in support of the Renal Department Worthing Hospital c/o
Rounce Funeral Services
3 Half Moon Parade, Half Moon Lane,
Worthing, West Sussex BN13 2EL.
Telephone: 01903 692626.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 12, 2020