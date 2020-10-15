Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Philpott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Philpott

Notice Condolences

Eileen Philpott Notice
PHILPOTT Eileen Beatrice Alice (Peggy) Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
3rd October 2020, aged 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Peter, dear mother to
Brian and Anita and a much-loved grandmother,
great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
The funeral service for the close family will take
place on Wednesday 21st October.

Any donations in her memory for St Barnabas may be
sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -