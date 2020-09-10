|
|
|
ANSCOMBE Elaine Gwendolyn Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on August 22nd 2020, aged 97.
Formerly of Lancing and the former Landlady of the Locomotive Inn, Littlehampton. Wife to the late Colin and mother to David, Keith, Sandra and Michelle. And a sadly missed Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
No flowers please but donations to the Salvation Army
or Royal British Legion may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020