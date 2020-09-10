Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Anscombe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Anscombe

Notice Condolences

Elaine Anscombe Notice
ANSCOMBE Elaine Gwendolyn Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on August 22nd 2020, aged 97.

Formerly of Lancing and the former Landlady of the Locomotive Inn, Littlehampton. Wife to the late Colin and mother to David, Keith, Sandra and Michelle. And a sadly missed Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

No flowers please but donations to the Salvation Army
or Royal British Legion may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -