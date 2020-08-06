|
AGNEW Elizabeth Ann Born 16th September 1935 in Fulmer, Eton.
Deceased 28th July 2020.
Lived in Tarring,
leaves behind her beloved son, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
She will always be a big part of our lives,
never forgotten, always in our hearts. XXX
Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Elizabeth's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support via
https://elizabeth-agnew.muchloved.com/
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 6, 2020