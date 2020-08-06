Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Agnew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Agnew

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Agnew Notice
AGNEW Elizabeth Ann Born 16th September 1935 in Fulmer, Eton.
Deceased 28th July 2020.

Lived in Tarring,
leaves behind her beloved son, grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

She will always be a big part of our lives,
never forgotten, always in our hearts. XXX

Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Elizabeth's memory to Macmillan Cancer Support via
https://elizabeth-agnew.muchloved.com/

or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd., 92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex
BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -