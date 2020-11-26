|
|
|
KILLPARTRICK Elizabeth Shields
Passed away at home
on the 16th November 2020, aged 73.
A much loved wife of Len,
mother of Nicky-Jane and Darin and
Babba to Louie, Alfie, Erin and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. today, Thursday 26th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
The service will be streamed live via
Website: https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Vuki7596 Password: 278613
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Elizabeth's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://elizabethkillpartrick.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020