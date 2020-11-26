Home

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
KILLPARTRICK Elizabeth Shields
Passed away at home
on the 16th November 2020, aged 73.

A much loved wife of Len,
mother of Nicky-Jane and Darin and
Babba to Louie, Alfie, Erin and Ethan.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Private funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m. today, Thursday 26th November 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.

The service will be streamed live via
Website: https://www.obitus.com/
Username: Vuki7596 Password: 278613

Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Elizabeth's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://elizabethkillpartrick.muchloved.com/ or c/o

Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
