Elizabeth Killpatrick Notice
KILLPARTRICK Elizabeth Shields Passed away at home
on the 16th November 2020, aged 73.

A much loved wife of Len, mother of Nicky-Jane and Darin and Babba to Louie, Alfie, Erin and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service has taken place.

Donations, if desired, can be sent in Elizabeth's memory to St. Barnabas House via
https://elizabethkillpartrick.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
