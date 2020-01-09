|
|
|
Ridgley Elizabeth May Passed away on 17th December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Mother of Rhoda, Kevin, Carl, Nicola, Quinton, Heidi, Zilliah and Lance. Nan and Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at The Salvation Army,
73 Canada Grove, Bognor Regis on
Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to
The Salvation Army can be sent c/o Reynolds
Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 9, 2020