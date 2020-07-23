Home

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
15:00
Worthing Crematorium (attendance limited)
Elsie Gurr Notice
GURR Elsie Lilian Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 10th July 2020, aged 86.

Beloved wife of Ian,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 3:00 p.m.
on Thursday 30th July 2020,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions attendance will be limited.

No flowers by request but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Elsie's memory to RSPCA via https://elsiegurr.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 23, 2020
