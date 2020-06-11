|
RICHARDS Elsie 'Mary' Passed away peacefully in Worthing on the
8th June 2020, aged 99.
A much loved mum, nan, great nan,
great-great nan and friend.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held on
Friday 19th June 2020,
at The Gordon Chapel.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral service
will be for immediate family only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent
in Elsie's memory to
St Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 11, 2020