FOWLER Eric Sadly but peacefully passed away at
Fulford Nursing Home, Littlehampton,
on 28th September 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved father of Jackie and Martin,
father-in-law to Melita and John.
Eric adored his family and was grandfather to Hannah, Amy and Emily and Olwen and Catrin, and
great-grandfather to Matilda, Hettie and Daisy
and Joshua, Mia and Louie.
Eric was well known locally for his love of musical theatre and for his work as a theatre reviewer
for Worthing Herald.
Sleep peacefully dad, your sense of fun and gentle spirit will remain in our hearts forever.
Private funeral service, due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in
Eric's memory to Alzheimer's Society via https://ericfrederickfowler.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 8, 2020