Eric Hollin

Eric Hollin Notice
HOLLIN Eric Suddenly in Worthing Hospital on January 5th 2020, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband, dad,
granddad and great granddad who will be sadly missed by everyone
who knew and loved him.
Reunited with his son Russell.

Funeral service at 2.40pm on Friday January 24th at Worthing Crematorium. No flowers by request please, donations to St Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516. or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
