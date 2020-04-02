|
SCAMMELL Eric John Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on the 25th March 2020, aged 75.
Ex-captain of Lancing Short Mat Bowls.
A true fighter 'til the end and missed more than he will ever know by Anita, Wayne, Hayley and family.
Private funeral service.
Donations, if desired, can be made in Eric's
memory to St. Barnabas House via https://ericscammell.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 2, 2020