|
|
|
SOUTHERTON Eric Owen Howard Peacefully on 16th May 2020 at
St Michaels Nursing Home, Worthing
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy.
He was much loved and will be very sadly
missed by all the family and everyone who knew him.
Private family funeral will take place
at Worthing Crematorium on Monday 1st June.
Any donations in his memory for
Blind Veterans UK may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020