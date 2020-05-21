Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Southerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Southerton

Notice Condolences

Eric Southerton Notice
SOUTHERTON Eric Owen Howard Peacefully on 16th May 2020 at
St Michaels Nursing Home, Worthing
aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late Peggy.
He was much loved and will be very sadly
missed by all the family and everyone who knew him.

Private family funeral will take place
at Worthing Crematorium on Monday 1st June.

Any donations in his memory for
Blind Veterans UK may be sent c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -