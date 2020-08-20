Home

POWERED BY

Services
H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Greenwood

Notice Condolences

Erica Greenwood Notice
Greenwood Erica Margaret
(nee Mycock) Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital,
on Wednesday August 5th 2020, aged 75 years.

Devoted mother to Aynur and Altan.
Grandma to Harry, Lucy, Jessica and Spencer.
She will be missed by all that knew her.

A private funeral service will take place on Friday
August 28th 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to
Dogs Trust Shoreham C/O

H.D. Tribe, 130 Broadwater Road, BN14 8HU.
01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -