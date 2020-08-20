|
Greenwood Erica Margaret
(nee Mycock) Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital,
on Wednesday August 5th 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted mother to Aynur and Altan.
Grandma to Harry, Lucy, Jessica and Spencer.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
A private funeral service will take place on Friday
August 28th 2020.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to
Dogs Trust Shoreham C/O
H.D. Tribe, 130 Broadwater Road, BN14 8HU.
01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 20, 2020