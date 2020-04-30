|
|
|
MCHALE Esther Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on April 16th, aged 90.
Widow to Hubert, beloved and dearly missed mum
to Andrew and Caroline, and greatly missed also by
son-in-law Willie, sister Breda, brother-in-law Michael
and all her family, friends and those who knew her.
Grateful thanks to The New Grange Care Home.
Private funeral service due to current restrictions.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Esther's memory for Worthing Animal Clinic c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton,
BN17 6LX. Tel: 01903 730666 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
"Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy" (John 16:22)
Published in Worthing Herald on Apr. 30, 2020