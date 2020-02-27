Home

NEALE Evelyn Beatrice Passed peacefully on February 11th.

Much loved wife of the late
Peter and much loved Aunty to all her family.

She will be sadly missed by all her
family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday 10th March 11am
at St Mary's Church Storrington.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to The Royal Horticultural Society.

c/o H.D. Tribe, 19 West Street, Storrington.
RH20 4DZ Tel 01903 742585
or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
