Townsend Evelyn Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 24th June 2020, aged 80.
A much loved mum and nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 15th July 2020, at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Evelyn's memory to St. Barnabas House via https://evelyntownsend.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on July 9, 2020