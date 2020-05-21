|
|
|
SHAH Fiona Julia Sadly passed away peacefully on Thursday
7th May 2020, aged 48 years at Newcross Hospital,
Wolverhampton after a short illness bravely borne.
Much loved daughter of Sammie and Ann,
beloved partner of Luke, niece of Linda and cousin
of Casey and John, Kirsty and Steve and Archie,
a loving auntie and godmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service
will be held in Wolverhampton followed at a later
date by a celebration of her life in Worthing.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020