SHAH Fiona Julia Sadly passed away peacefully on Thursday
7th May 2020, aged 48 years at Newcross Hospital,
Wolverhampton after a short illness bravely borne.

Much loved daughter of Sammie and Ann,
beloved partner of Luke, niece of Linda and cousin
of Casey and John, Kirsty and Steve and Archie,
a loving auntie and godmother.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service
will be held in Wolverhampton followed at a later
date by a celebration of her life in Worthing.
Published in Worthing Herald on May 21, 2020
